Two hooded suspects rob 73-year-old man before fleeing in getaway car in Astoria: NYPD

May 3, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two hooded suspects who robbed a 73-year-old man on an Astoria street last week before fleeing the scene in a getaway car.

On April 24 around 6 a.m., the suspects approached the senior from behind after he parked his Honda and was walking in front of a four-story apartment building at 24-49 28th St., according to police.

The pair, wearing hoodies, stole $400 cash and car keys from the victim before they fled northbound on 28th Street. They then jumped into an unidentified 4-door sedan and left the scene.

The video released by police shows the duo getting out of the sedan to carry out the alleged crime before the footage cuts to show them getting back into the vehicle after the robbery.

The sedan, which has damage to its left rear door, was being driven by another suspect, police said.

It is unclear if the victim was hurt, although police said he refused medical attention.

Police also released images of the men wanted for questioning with regard to this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.