You are reading

Two Jackson Heights housemates busted for allegedly beating a woman in front of her husband in East Elmhurst: NYPD

 

Police bust two Jackson Heights housemates for allegedly beating and robbing a woman in East Elmhurst in August as she was walking with her husband. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

By Bill Parry

 

Two Jackson Heights men were taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with assault, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking a 54-year-old woman in front of her husband in East Elmhurst nearly two months ago. Dario Acosta, 52, and Luis Pablo, 33, who live in a house on 87th Street just north of Roosevelt Avenue, were booked at the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights on grand larceny, robbery and assault charges stemming from the early morning beatdown on Northern Boulevard near 84th Street.

Police from the 115th Precinct reported that the 54-year-old woman became engaged in a dispute with Pablo and Acosta just before 4:30 a.m. The argument quickly escalated into violence as the two men began to punch and kick her multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness. The perpetrators then forcibly removed the victim’s purse, containing $350 in cash, police said. The assailants ran off southbound on 84th Street towards 34th Avenue.

The victim sought medical attention by private means. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, her husband was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t say why he could not come to his wife’s aid while she was being attacked, according to a source familiar with the case.

An NYPD spokeswoman could not provide any additional details of the case following the arrest of Pablo and Acosta. Their arraignment is pending in Queens Criminal Court.

As of Oct. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported 372 felony assaults so far in 2023, 44 more than the 328 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.4%, according to the latest CompStat report. Robberies have also been on the rise in the 115th, with 268 incidents reported so far in 2023. This is 42 more than the 226 seen during the same point last year, an increase of 18.6%, according to CompStat.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
MTA completes renovation project at the Junction Boulevard 7 train station

By Bill Parry

The MTA announced Thursday that NYC Transit completed structural and aesthetic renovations at the Junction Boulevard 7 train station in Corona, one of the busiest subway stations in the borough. Transit workers completely rebuilt three degraded stairways from street level to the station mezzanine, in addition to securing stairway treads, welding new safety grips and repainting stairway columns throughout the station.

Read More
0
Springfield Gardens man gets 17 years for attempted murder in Far Rockaway shoot-out in 2022: DA

A Springfield Gardens man was sentenced in Queens Supreme Court to 17 years in prison for attempted murder for a shoot-out in Far Rockaway in a territorial dispute among drug dealers in March 2022, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday. Marvin Mitchell, 37, of 229th Street, was convicted by a jury in September of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on the afternoon of Mar. 21, 2022, Mitchell, who goes by the street name “Fab,” fired multiple shots at another individual near 10-25 Beach 21st St. in Far Rockaway. As the target ducked behind cars, Mitchell continued to fire his handgun, striking multiple cars along his path.

Read More
0
Three suspects remain at large in series of robberies across three Queens precincts last month: NYPD

Police from several Queens precincts are searching for three men who were behind a string of robberies last month. Two of the incidents occurred in the 106th Precinct in Forest Hills beginning on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 20. A 65-year-old man was walking along a residential block in the vicinity of 128th Street and 107th Avenue in South Richmond Hill at around 7:20 p.m., when two strangers approached him and shoved him into a driveway before forcibly removing his wallet, which contained his credit cards and $125 in cash. The suspects then jumped into a dark-colored SUV and sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

The two men struck again in the 106th Precinct on Monday, Sept. 25, at around 8:30 a.m. This time, they were joined by a third man as they came up behind a 51-year-old man who was walking in the vicinity of 118th Street and 107th Avenue in South Richmond Hill. They forcibly removed his wallet and cell phone before driving off in a red SUV, police said.

Read More
0
Load More Articles