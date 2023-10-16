Two men beaten, robbed in separate incidents in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst: NYPD

Oct. 16, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for three suspects who remain at large after they allegedly beat up and robbed two men last month.

The most recent incident occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, within the confines of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights.

Police say two strangers approached a 27-year-old man who was walking in the vicinity of 37-33 83rd St., a half-block north of Roosevelt Avenue, and began punching him in the face before forcibly removed his cell phone and jumping into a getaway car driven by a third suspect.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.

Investigators believe these are the same three men who struck a week earlier in the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst. In that case, a 48-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Denman Street at around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two of the suspects who punched him in the face and forcibly removed his wallet, police said. The assailants jumped into a car driven by the third man in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two of the suspects on Saturday, Oct. 14. One of the suspects wore a multi-colored polo shirt that was gray with a black stripe across the chest and white shoulders, dark pants and dark sneakers. The second man wore a blue and orange jacket and tan slacks.

The driver could not be seen in the images, but the getaway car was a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 115th Precinct has reported 268 robberies so far in 2023, 42 more than the 226 reported during the same time period last year, an increase of 18.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

During the same period, there were 365 robberies reported in the 110th Precinct, 56 more than the 309 robberies reported at the same point in 2022, an increase of 18.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.