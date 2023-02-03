You are reading

Two men sought in assault, robbery of pedestrian in Jackson Heights last month: NYPD

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Feb. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 49-year-old man was attacked as he walked past the Blessed Sacrament Church in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two young men who approached the victim near 94th Street and 34th Road at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife while the second assailant slugged the man several times in his face. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet before driving off in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the getaway car and the two suspects who are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. One wore a blue jacket with a gray hood, black pants, and dark sneakers. The other man wore a black baseball cap, a dark plaid long-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens Public Library celebrates Black History Month with nearly 150 programs highlighting Black resistance, culture

Feb. 2, 2023 By Carlotta Mohamed

Throughout February, Queens Public Library will celebrate “Black Resistance” — the theme of its 2023 Black History Month observance — with nearly 150 comprehensive programs and initiatives, including theater performances, author talks and art workshops for all ages, spotlighting various aspects of Black heritage, culture and resilience. 

Read More
0
Popular places where you can watch the Super Bowl in Queens

Feb. 2, 2023 By Tammy Scileppi

Hey, football fans! Game time is fast approaching, and across the city and here in Queens, you can feel the excitement brewing as the two teams prepare to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. So, kick back and watch the big game, and don’t miss Rihanna’s exciting performance during halftime. 

Read More
0
Borough president hears from community members on budget needs throughout Queens

During a two-day public hearing on the mayor’s 2024 preliminary budget, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. listened to testimonies from 14 community board representatives, community stakeholders and members of the public on where the money should be spent in Queens. 

The public hearings were held both in-person and via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Queens Borough Hall. The testimonials will be used to develop the Queens Borough Board’s FY24 preliminary budget priorities in the coming weeks. 

Read More
0
‘Limitless possibility’: BP Richards announces community visioning workshops on redevelopment of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens Village

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and Empire State Development on Tuesday, Jan. 31, announced the launch of a series of community visioning workshops that will be held to hear input from eastern Queens residents about the redevelopment of the 50-acre Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens Village. 

The first community visioning workshop will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at P.S./I.S. 208 located at 74-30 Commonwealth Blvd. in Glen Oaks.

Read More
0
Load More Articles