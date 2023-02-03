Two men sought in assault, robbery of pedestrian in Jackson Heights last month: NYPD

Feb. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 49-year-old man was attacked as he walked past the Blessed Sacrament Church in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two young men who approached the victim near 94th Street and 34th Road at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife while the second assailant slugged the man several times in his face. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet before driving off in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the getaway car and the two suspects who are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. One wore a blue jacket with a gray hood, black pants, and dark sneakers. The other man wore a black baseball cap, a dark plaid long-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.