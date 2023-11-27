Two men sought in Black Friday armed robbery in Sunnyside stealing $10K in cash: NYPD

Nov. 27, 2023 By Bill Parry

Three men were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Sunnyside on Black Friday and police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for the two men pulled off the heist before leaving the scene on a moped.

Police say a 79-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were standing in front of a convenience store at 48-15 Skillman Ave. at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, when they were approached by two strangers depressed in all black clothing. One of the perpetrators pulled out a black handgun and forcibly removed $10,000 in cash and a checkbook from the victims, police said.

The two men were last seen riding away from the location northbound on 49th Street on a black moped, according to authorities.

There were no reported injuries during the heist.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described the gunman as having a light complexion with a slim build. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black helmet, black mask, oversized sunglasses, black jeans and black boots.

His partner has a light complexion and is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black balaclava, sunglasses, a black jacket with a navy blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, black Nike sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Through Nov. 26, the 108th Precinct has reported 238 robberies so far in 2023, 60 more than the 238 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 33.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.