Two robbers sought for targeting seniors at the Queensbridge Houses: NYPD

Nov. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Public Service Area 9 are looking for two men who are allegedly targeting seniors at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

The first incident was reported on the night of Sunday, Nov. 5, when a 64-year-old man was walking in front of 40-12 12th St. in the Queensbridge North Houses at 8:20 p.m. when two strangers approached him. One of the men allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded his car keys, police said. The victim complied and the two assailants drove off in his 2004 Toyota Highlander traveling westbound on 41st Avenue towards Vernon Boulevard. The vehicle was later found at 42-22 22nd St.

The victim was not injured, according to authorities.

The two men struck again during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 7, as a 64-year-old woman was walking past 41-12 12th St. in the Queensbridge South Houses. The two men approached her at 3:30 a.m. and demanded her car keys. One of the men allegedly acted like he was packing a handgun in his waistband, police said. They forcibly removed her keys and fled on foot.

The woman was not injured and she didn’t report that her vehicle was stolen, according to law enforcement sources.

Later that day, the two men allegedly jumped a 70-year-old man just before 8:40 p.m. as he entered a building at 40-04 Vernon Blvd. in the Queensbridge North Houses. Police report that one of the suspects allegedly grabbed him from behind by his belt and after a brief struggle he kicked the victim in his face. The suspects ran off empty handed heading toward 12th Street.

The senior sustained a minor injury to his face and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Nov. 17 and described one of the men as having a medium complexion and a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with AC/DC written in red lettering across the chest, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a dark complexion and a slim build. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 241 robberies so far in 2023, 14 more than the 227 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 35.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.