Two suspects wanted for mugging man inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

(Photos: Wikipedia and NYPD)

Police have released video of two suspects who mugged a man inside a Jackson Heights subway station in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 18. (Photos: Wikipedia and NYPD)

March 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two suspects who mugged a man inside a Jackson Heights subway station in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 18.

The suspects approached the 46-year-old victim at around 2:30 a.m. while he was on the northbound 7 train platform inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights Subway station, according to police.

One of the alleged muggers then put the victim in a headlock while the second perpetrator went through his pockets and stole his iPhone and wallet, police said.

The perpetrators then fled the station in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

