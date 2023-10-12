You are reading

Unhinged straphanger wanted for tossing wood from moving subway in Queens, striking four victims

Police are looking for a crazed straphanger who flung pieces of wood out from a moving R train in western Queens last week, striking four victims at three different stations (Photos: main image via Wikipedia and insert via NYPD)

Oct. 12, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a crazed straphanger who flung pieces of wood out from a moving R train in western Queens last week, striking four victims at three different stations.

The bizarre series of attacks – which took place within a 12-minute period on Thursday, Oct. 5 — left two women in their 50s hospitalized, according to police.

The first incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. when a 59-year-old woman, who was waiting on a platform at the Grand Avenue station in Elmhurst, was hit in the throat by a slab of wood as the train passed by her. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition with minor injuries.

About ten minutes later, the suspect again held a piece of wood out from the moving R train and then hurled the object at two unsuspecting males who were on a platform at the Elmhurst Avenue station. They were not injured.

Then, about two minutes later, the unhinged perpetrator tossed another piece of wood out from the train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, striking a 56-year-old woman in the head. The suspect remained on the train and then fled to parts unknown while the woman was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst where she received stitches for lacerations.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion who had his hair styled in an afro. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Recent News
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Oct. 12, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

As we inch closer to Halloween, there are plenty of exciting activities to look forward to in Queens this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for immersive comedy performances or family-friendly fall festivities, here is a selection of events to boost your weekend agenda.

Read More
0
Richmond Hill man gets 25 years in prison for random 2019 attack on 6-year-old boy in Kew Gardens: DA

A Richmond Hill man was sentenced Thursday in Queens Supreme Court to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in connection to a random assault of a six-year-old boy he committed in 2019. The defendant, Laurence Gendrau, lifted the boy over his head and slammed him head-first into the ground, fracturing the child’s skull. The youngster suffered bleeding on the brain and a collapsed lung as a result of the attack, which occurred in front of his grandparent’s Kew Gardens home.

Gendrau, whose last known address was on 110th Street in Richmond Hill, was convicted by a jury last month of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Read More
0
Gun-toting biker is wanted for road rage shooting in front of a Springfield Gardens church: NYPD

A motorcycle-riding gunman allegedly opened fire on a motorist in front of a church during an apparent road rage incident in Southeast Queens on Sunday night. Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica reported that the incident occurred just after 8:00 p.m. in Springfield Gardens, when the biker got into a verbal dispute with a 66-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a silver 2023 Toyota Sienna in the vicinity of Farmers Boulevard and North Conduit Avenue. The victim drove off, but the stranger caught up to him in front of the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church, located at 131-29 Farmers Blvd.

The motorcyclist pulled out a handgun and fired off several shots at the victim’s minivan before taking off northbound on Farmers Boulevard towards Merrick Boulevard, police said. According to the police, the victim was not injured but his minivan was struck at least once.

Read More
0
Two men sought for robbing two liquor stores in the same morning, taking top-shelf booze: NYPD

Police from two Queens precincts are on the lookout for two top-shelf booze connoisseurs who broke into two liquor stores in under an hour-and-a-half during the early morning hours of Oct. 3, making off with cases of wine and spirits worth more than $92,000. The high-end crooks first targeted the Franny Lew Wine and Liquor Store, located at 198-29 Horace Harding Expwy. in Fresh Meadows. Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside reported that the two unidentified men used a crowbar to gain entry to the front door of the business just before 1:00 a.m. and, once inside, they removed merchandise valued at more than $77,000, piled it into the back of a white pickup truck and headed west along the Long Island Expressway.

The two men struck next in the confines of the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst just before 2:20 a.m., breaking into the Liquor Warehouse wine store located at 99-25 Horace Harding Expwy. near LeFrak City in Corona. The two crooks gained entry through the front door of the store and snatched wine and spirits valued at more than $15,000, loaded up their white pickup truck and sped off in an unknown direction.

Read More
0
