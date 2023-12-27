Affordable housing lottery opens in Woodside, rents starts at $847 per month

Dec. 27, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

A total of 23 affordable housing units in a nine-story Woodside development are up for grabs, with rents starting as low as $847 a month for a one-bedroom.

The development, located at 43-15 52nd St., features 87 units, with 64 being market rate. The city is holding a lottery for the affordable units.

There are 13 affordable one-bedrooms on offer and 10 two-bedrooms. The monthly rent, which is based on an applicant’s income, ranges from $847-$2,700 for one-bedroom units and from $976-$3,077 for the two-bedroom units.

The units are for residents who earn between 40% and 130% of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,806 to $167,750 — based on family and unit size.

The development is less than a block from the 52nd Street/Lincoln Ave station, which is served by the 7 train. The building is 69,000 square feet, with 9,000 square feet for commercial use. It also includes 35 enclosed parking spaces.

Among the amenities available in each unit include a balcony, a dishwasher and a washer/dryer.

The complex also features a virtual doorman, high end kitchen appliances, high end countertops and finishes, energy efficient appliances, a media room, a game room, a party room, parking spaces, a gym, a rooftop terrace, bike storage lockers, a garage, electric car charging stations, common area wi-fi, an elevator, online options for paying rent, high speed internet and security cameras. This complex is also pet-friendly.

Applicants have until Jan. 22, 2024, with the city giving a 50% preference to residents of Community Board 2, which covers a large portion of western Queens. For more information on the complex and to apply for housing, click here.