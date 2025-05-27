Utopia Bagels opens in Long Island City with free bagels and long lines

May 27, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

The bagels were hot, the lines were long and the hype was real.

Utopia Bagels, the storied Queens bagel institution known for its traditional preparation methods and devoted customer base, opened its third location in Long Island City on Saturday, May 24, drawing long lines and widespread neighborhood attention.

Located at 26-11 Jackson Ave. in the heart of the Court Square neighborhood, the 3,600-square-foot store saw customers lining up in the early morning hours. As part of its opening day celebration, the first 100 patrons received free bagels and branded tote bags.

The Long Island City shop marks the third location for the family-owned business, which has operated its flagship storefront in Whitestone since 1981 at 1909 Utopia Parkway. The Whitestone location remains a local landmark, frequently ranked among the top bagel shops in New York City for its hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels baked in a 1947 carousel oven.

In 2024, Utopia Bagels opened a Midtown Manhattan location on East 34th Street, further expanding its footprint while maintaining its old-school approach to bagel making.

The LIC store offers a full menu of classic and specialty bagels, deli-style sandwiches, salads and house-made spreads. Top-selling bagels include the plain, egg and cinnamon raisin, with cream cheese options like lox spread and walnut raisin among customer favorites.

“We’re so happy to be a part of the community,” said a spokesperson for Utopia Bagels.

The location is situated near several major subway lines, including the E, M, G and 7, and is within walking distance of MoMA PS1, residential towers and a growing number of local eateries and businesses.

The shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., catering to both early commuters and lunchtime crowds. More information is available at utopiabagelsny.com/lic.