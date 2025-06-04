Valdez calls for NY resistance to Trump policies at Sunnyside town hall

June 4, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Assembly Member Claire Valdez emphasized the importance of community solidarity in resisting the Trump Administration during her first town hall in Sunnyside since taking office earlier this year.

Valdez, who won the District 37 State Assembly seat last year by defeating Johanna Carmona and incumbent Juan Ardila, said New York should serve as a model for the rest of the country by forming a “blue wall” against Trump-era policies.

Speaking to dozens of residents Monday night at Sunnyside Community Services, located at 43-31 39th St., Valdez warned that the Trump Administration is following through on the promises it made ahead of last year’s presidential election.

“It is somehow worse than I could have ever imagined,” Valdez told the audience.

Valdez said the Trump Administration’s immigration policy is “really scary,” but said there are some “legislative fixes” that the state legislature can implement to protect New York’s immigrant population.

She urged the passage of the New York for All Act, which would limit the disclosure of immigration status in New York State and bar police officers and other public officials from inquiring about an individual’s citizenship or immigration status. Advocates say the bill would broadly prohibit local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws, describing it as a “vital defense” against Trump’s immigration agenda.

Valdez also called on the state legislature to pass the Access to Representation Act, which establishes the right to legal counsel in immigration court proceedings. The US Constitution does not guarantee the right to an attorney in immigration proceedings, unlike in criminal cases.

Valdez described the act as “huge” and said it would ensure representation for people who are dealing with deportation proceedings.

She also called on the state to fund more legal clinics and know-your-rights events to ensure that immigrants are aware of their rights. Adding that these events can help local community members “stand up” for their neighbors when ICE is on their block.

“Community members standing up for each other is fundamental when ICE is actually on the block,” Valdez said. “So, people knowing their rights, being prepared for those interactions, being ready to document those interactions, is key.”

Valdez also addressed the Trump Administration’s touted funding cuts, noting that President Trump has proposed a $163 billion cut to the federal budget that would sharply reduce domestic spending, including proposed cuts to education, housing, and healthcare, among other sectors.

However, Valdez noted that New York is one of the wealthiest states in the nation and must have the political will to counter Trump’s proposed cuts if they come into effect.

“Even if we can’t fully backfill the billions of dollars of federal funding that are on the chopping block, we can get really close,” Valdez said. “We can get close enough to protect the people who are most vulnerable.”

Valdez noted that New York is a “Democratic trifecta,” pointing out that Democrats control the office of Governor and both houses of the legislature.

“We’re going to stand up against the Trump administration, and we have the resources and the money to do it in New York State,” Valdez said Monday night.. “What we’re lacking is the political will, but I think we could absolutely be an example for other states to follow.”

She said Trump’s proposed cuts will leave state lawmakers with “some hard choices”, adding that Trump’s budget proposes cutting “billions and billions of dollars” from New York programs.

“That’s definitely a concern, and we face some hard choices,” she said.