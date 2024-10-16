You are reading

Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens holds annual gala to raise funds for afterschool programs

NYPA President Justin Driscoll speaks at the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens annual gala. Photo: VBGCQ

NYPA President Justin Driscoll speaks at the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens annual gala. Photo: VBGCQ

Oct. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) held its annual gala at Sala Astoria last week, raising important funds for the non-profit’s various afterschool programs.

The event, themed “The Power of Community”, took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Sala Astoria at 34-39 31st St. and included an online auctioning featuring items from a variety of Queens-based institutions, including the New York Mets, the Noguchi Museum, JetBlue, Sky Farm LIC and Court 16 among many others.

The gala also honored the New York Power Authority, Rise, Light and Power/Attentive Energy One, Hydro-Québec/CHPE and 174 Power Global with awards in recognition of their work with VBGCQ over the past year. 

Photo courtesy of Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens

Costa Constantinides, CEO of Variety Boys and Girls Club, said Thursday’s gala was an “enlightening evening” highlighting the support that VBGCQ receives from the local community.

The Power of Our Community gets brighter every year. We are humbled by the outpouring of support from our friends and partners as we move our programming forward,” Constantinides said in a statement. 

Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens was founded in 1955 and is currently the largest youth development organization in Western Queens, serving more than 4,000 young people every year and providing them with a safe haven to learn, play and grow into future leaders.

It regularly interacts with organizations such as NYPA, Rise, Light and Power, Hydro-Québec and 174 Power Global to run youth development programs for young members of the club.

NYPA President Justin Driscoll said working with VBGCQ is some of the most fulfilling work that NYPA does.

The work with Variety Boys and Girls Club – developing relationships in the communities we serve, working with people like Costa Constantinides and his team – is some of the most rewarding work that we do at the New York Power Authority,” Driscoll said in a statement. 

I want to congratulate the other honorees. We’re working together on many levels on the clean energy transition, and we’re making great progress through our partnerships.” 

Photo courtesy of Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens

Sid Nathan, Vice President of External Affairs at Rise Light and Power, congratulated Constantinides and VBGCQ for their dedication to the youth of Western Queens.

Rise is proud to partner with Variety Club to empower the next generation through focused STEM education. As our community works toward a cleaner, greener energy future, it’s essential that we equip today’s youth with the skills and knowledge to lead the way,” Nathan said. 

Last week’s VBGCQ gala was sponsored by a number of organizations, including Rise, Light and Power/Attentive Energy, Hydro-Québec, Transmission Developers Inc, Champlain Hudson Power Express, Mega Contracting, Clean Path, Steve Madden, Con Edison, 174 Power Global, E-J Electric, Jingoli, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, CordMeyer and DLR. 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Long Islander struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside

A Long Island man was struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside on Tuesday night after he was involved in a crash and got out of his vehicle to assess the damage from the collision.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck near exit 30 alongside Alley Pond Park just before 11 p.m. The officers found the 31-year-old man lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed the victim to North Shore University Medical Center in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The victim was identified as Curtis Blocker of Canterbury Gate in Lynbrook.

Read More
0
Boy on board M train in Ridgewood punched out and robbed, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for the perpetrator who attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy in broad daylight on board an M train on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The youngster was riding in a southbound M subway car approaching the Seneca Avenue station just after noon when a stranger approached him and sucker-punched him in the head, police said on Tuesday. The boy’s assailant proceeded to forcibly remove his cell phone and headphones before running off the train inside the Seneca Avenue station. He was last seen on foot on Palmetto Street. The victim refused medical attention at the crime scene.

Read More
0
Load More Articles