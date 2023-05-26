Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens hosts MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Astoria

May 26, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens hosted MLB’s Junior Home Run Derby Sunday, May 21, at Elmjack Field in Astoria. More than 50 kids of all ages participated and enjoyed a day of baseball and hotdogs.

The kids competed from one of two divisions in the derby. The divisions were divided between 12U and 14U. Each player had 10 swings to show off their power.

The winners of the 12U and 14U Junior Home Run Derby were Eric Greenlund and Geily Checo. With their wins, they both qualified to advance to MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby Regionals in Delaware.

The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens has been hosting the MLB Junior Home Run Derby since 2021. While an exact date for the Regional home run derby has yet to be announced, it is likely to take place in early July.

The winners of the Regionals stage will have the opportunity to participate in the National Finals, set to occur during the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.