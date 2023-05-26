You are reading

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens hosts MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Astoria

boys

MLB Junior Home Run Derby winners Geily Checo (fourth from the r.) and Eric Greenlund (fourth from the l). Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens

May 26, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens hosted MLB’s Junior Home Run Derby Sunday, May 21, at Elmjack Field in Astoria. More than 50 kids of all ages participated and enjoyed a day of baseball and hotdogs.

boys

Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens

The kids competed from one of two divisions in the derby. The divisions were divided between 12U and 14U. Each player had 10 swings to show off their power.

boys

Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens

The winners of the 12U and 14U Junior Home Run Derby were Eric Greenlund and Geily Checo. With their wins, they both qualified to advance to MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby Regionals in Delaware.

boys

Eric Greenlund receiving a medal from the Home Run Derby (Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens)

The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens has been hosting the MLB Junior Home Run Derby since 2021. While an exact date for the Regional home run derby has yet to be announced, it is likely to take place in early July.

boys

Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens

The winners of the Regionals stage will have the opportunity to participate in the National Finals, set to occur during the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens’ 104th Precinct cautions pedestrians during virtual traffic safety meeting

The NYPD’s 104th Precinct noted a 21% decrease in motor vehicle accidents for the Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Ridgewood neighborhoods, when compared to the same time last year, at a virtual public traffic safety meeting on Wednesday, May 24.

Captain Juan Moran, executive officer of the 104th Precinct, led the virtual Zoom meeting and shared key statistics on traffic safety in the area, including a spike in pedestrian-related incidents.

Read More
0
Queensborough Community College hosts annual Partners for Progress Gala

Queensborough Community College held its annual Partners for Progress Gala on Wednesday, May 24, at Terrace on the Park, during which seeveral alumni shared the secrets to their success after attending the school.

The event honored NYC Health + Hospitals President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mitchell Katz and Taiwanese American Arts Council Executive Director and Chief Curator Luchia Meihua Lee. NYC Health + Hospitals was named Healthcare Partner of the Year, while the Taiwanese American Arts Council was named Art Gallery Partner of the Year.

Read More
0
St. Mary’s Children Hospital hosts annual walk-a-thon at Bayside’s Crocheron Park 

Hundreds of community members and residents gathered at Crocheron Park in Bayside on Sunday, May 21, for the 17th annual “Big Hearts Walk for St. Mary’s Kids.” This charity walk-a-thon supports vital programs and services at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children.

Following the walk, attendees were welcomed with family fun activities, including carnival games, a magician, face painting, raffles, a chance to learn CPR, arts and crafts and more. The ticket funds raised will go toward helping St. Mary’s to continuously provide care to New York’s most critically ill and injured children – regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Read More
0
FDNY investigating fire that tore through vacant home in South Richmond Hill

The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through a vacant two-and-a-half-story wood frame dwelling in South Richmond Hill on May 25.

The FDNY responded to a call regarding the blaze at 94-54 Lefferts Blvd. at approximately 5:15 p.m. with 12 units consisting of 60 firefighters. However, the units were quickly withdrawn from the building, which was deemed unsafe for firefighting operations due to numerous holes throughout the floor, according to reports from the scene.

Read More
0
Crooks assault, rob elderly man in Rego Park, attempt to use stolen credit card at Bronx smoke shop: NYPD

Police are searching for the crooks who assaulted and robbed an elderly man on May 25 in Rego Park and fled to the Bronx, where they attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at a local smoke shop.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., a 69-year-old man was walking in front of 61-111 Fitchett St. in Rego Park, within the confines of the 112th Precinct, when he was approached by two unknown men who proceeded to punch him in the face repeatedly, police said. The crooks then snatched the victim’s iPhone 14, a backpack and his wallet containing credit cards before hopping into a getaway vehicle operated by a third suspect and fleeing the scene.

Read More
0
Load More Articles