Video shows moment before suspect shot a Corona man to death on Friday the 13th: NYPD

Sept. 19, 2024 By Bill Parry

The NYPD released chilling new video surveillance of a gunman taken just moments before he fatally shot a 23-year-old Corona man in front of his home on 96th Street on Friday the 13th, police said.

Homicide detectives from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are working to identify the shooter, who stepped around a parked car at around 7:20 p.m. and approached the front gate of the victim’s residence at 33-37 96th St. in Corona, one block east of Junction Boulevard, with a black handgun in his right hand. As he reached the walkway, the suspect allegedly opened fire multiple times, striking the victim, Jean Pierre Rengifo-Arteaga, in his head, right forearm and abdomen.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress, but the gunman was gone. EMS arrived at the location and rushed Rengifo-Arteaga to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a medium complexion, approximately 20-25 years of age with a medium build and medium-length black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, beige pants, black shoes and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 15, the 115th Precinct has reported four murders so far in 2024, two more than the four reported at the same point last year, an increase of 100%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported four shooting incidents so far this year, the same number of shooting incidents reported at the same point last year, according to CompStat.