You are reading

Volunteers pack and distribute food in Astoria as part of NYC’s week of service

New York Cares volunteers prepare pantry bags for Queens families in need on April 21. Photos by Ramy Mahmoud

April 24, 2025 By Laura Dorgan

During National Volunteer Week, more than 1,600 New Yorkers stepped up to give back across the five boroughs, participating in over 200 community service projects organized by New York Cares, the city’s largest volunteer network.

The weeklong initiative, held from April 20 to 26, focuses on addressing the city’s most urgent needs, from food insecurity to education and environmental stewardship.

Non-perishable goods and fresh donations await distribution at Hour Children.

The Queens event took place on Monday, April 21, near Ravenswood in Astoria, where volunteers gathered at the Hour Children Food Pantry to distribute food and pantry items to families facing food insecurity. Located at 36-49 11th St., the pantry serves a diverse and growing population in western Queens, including a large number of recently arrived migrant families.

Residents waiting in line during the distribution event.

New York Cares volunteers filled grocery bags with non-perishable items and fresh donations provided by local food partners. Day-of contributions included fruit, bread, canned goods and other perishable items, all of which were distributed directly to community members in need.

“This project exemplifies what National Volunteer Week is all about—meeting people where they are and responding to the most pressing challenges in our neighborhoods,” said a New York Cares spokesperson. “It’s more than service; it’s solidarity.”

Community members lend a hand at Hour Children Food Pantry, supporting local families and recent migrants.

In addition to food distribution efforts in Queens, volunteers citywide contributed to a wide range of projects. On Earth Day, teams worked to beautify local parks and gardens, while others spent time tutoring students in English and math, visiting senior centers to combat social isolation, and promoting literacy by reading to children in underserved schools.

Founded in 1987, New York Cares has grown into a cornerstone of civic engagement in the city, connecting thousands of volunteers annually with service opportunities tailored to the needs of local communities. While National Volunteer Week brings heightened visibility, the organization runs projects year-round to maintain ongoing support for vulnerable New Yorkers.

New York Cares volunteers prepare pantry bags for Queens families in need on April 21.

“This week is a reminder that even a few hours of service can create lasting change,” the spokesperson added. “It’s inspiring to see so many New Yorkers come together with the common goal of helping one another.”

For those who missed this year’s National Volunteer Week, opportunities to get involved with New York Cares are available throughout the year at newyorkcares.org.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens Distance Runners mark 10 years with milestone marathon at Flushing Meadows

Apr. 24, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Runners filled the paths of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on March 30 for the Queens Marathon, joined by the QDR Half Marathon and 10K events. Since its inception, the Queens Marathon has done more than test endurance—it has celebrated the borough’s diverse communities and encouraged participants to support local businesses and organizations. This year marked a special milestone as the flagship event of Queens Distance Runners (QDR) celebrated its 10th anniversary, reaffirming its place as Queens’ premier race experience and igniting excitement across the scenic park grounds.

Read More
0
“We don’t know who we can trust”: Advocates push for New York For All Act to shield immigrants from ICE enforcement

Apr. 24, 2025 By Jimmy Robles

As deportations keep growing in the communities of New York, the fight to protect the immigrant community from immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE is urging. Even residents with no criminal history or legal status in the United States have become at risk of deportation, causing them to live with constant fear of being separated from their families.

Read More
0
Load More Articles