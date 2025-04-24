Volunteers pack and distribute food in Astoria as part of NYC’s week of service

April 24, 2025 By Laura Dorgan

During National Volunteer Week, more than 1,600 New Yorkers stepped up to give back across the five boroughs, participating in over 200 community service projects organized by New York Cares, the city’s largest volunteer network.

The weeklong initiative, held from April 20 to 26, focuses on addressing the city’s most urgent needs, from food insecurity to education and environmental stewardship.

The Queens event took place on Monday, April 21, near Ravenswood in Astoria, where volunteers gathered at the Hour Children Food Pantry to distribute food and pantry items to families facing food insecurity. Located at 36-49 11th St., the pantry serves a diverse and growing population in western Queens, including a large number of recently arrived migrant families.

New York Cares volunteers filled grocery bags with non-perishable items and fresh donations provided by local food partners. Day-of contributions included fruit, bread, canned goods and other perishable items, all of which were distributed directly to community members in need.

“This project exemplifies what National Volunteer Week is all about—meeting people where they are and responding to the most pressing challenges in our neighborhoods,” said a New York Cares spokesperson. “It’s more than service; it’s solidarity.”

In addition to food distribution efforts in Queens, volunteers citywide contributed to a wide range of projects. On Earth Day, teams worked to beautify local parks and gardens, while others spent time tutoring students in English and math, visiting senior centers to combat social isolation, and promoting literacy by reading to children in underserved schools.

Founded in 1987, New York Cares has grown into a cornerstone of civic engagement in the city, connecting thousands of volunteers annually with service opportunities tailored to the needs of local communities. While National Volunteer Week brings heightened visibility, the organization runs projects year-round to maintain ongoing support for vulnerable New Yorkers.

“This week is a reminder that even a few hours of service can create lasting change,” the spokesperson added. “It’s inspiring to see so many New Yorkers come together with the common goal of helping one another.”

For those who missed this year’s National Volunteer Week, opportunities to get involved with New York Cares are available throughout the year at newyorkcares.org.