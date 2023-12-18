Wallet snatched from E train rider at Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue station: NYPD

Dec. 18, 2023 By Bill Parry

An E train rider had his wallet snatched right out of his hands at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station earlier this month and police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are still looking for the suspect.

The 21-year-old victim was standing on the southbound E platform at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, when a stranger approached him and forcibly removed the wallet from his grip, police said, adding that it contained approximately $1,000 in cash, a debit card, and the victim’s identification.

The suspect fled the station and was last seen running northbound on 73rd Street towards 37th Avenue. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 10, the 110th Precinct has reported 1,008 grand larcenies so far in 2023, 98 fewer than the 1,106 reported at the same point last year, according to the latest CompStat report.