You are reading

WATCH: Deranged SUV Driver Smashes into Astoria Produce Store, Knocks Woman to Pavement

(Photo Screenshot and Google Maps)

The Queens/Astoria Post has obtained wild video footage of a crazed SUV driver mounting a sidewalk in Astoria Monday afternoon and then plowing into the side of a fruit and veg store—before knocking a 56-year-old woman to the pavement (Photo: Screenshot and Google Maps)

Jan. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The Queens/Astoria Post has obtained wild video footage of a crazed SUV driver mounting a sidewalk in Astoria Monday afternoon and then plowing into the side of a fruit and veg store—before knocking a 56-year-old woman to the pavement.

The CCTV video shows a white Mercedes-Benz SUV racing down a sidewalk on 33rd Street at around 1:30 p.m. before hitting a parking meter and then smashing into the front of United Brothers Fruit Markets – taking out several of its plexiglass windows.

The SUV then appears to plow into several fruit carts – before hitting an unsuspecting woman who is holding an umbrella in one hand and a shopping bag in another.

The woman is knocked sideways and then appears to fall face down onto the pavement while the SUV flies off the curb and flees the scene, the footage shows. The driver was apprehended by the police in Woodside about half an hour later, the NYPD said.

Ahmad Faid, the manager of the 32-24 30th Ave. store, can then be seen rushing to the woman’s aid.

“We heard the noise and I ran to the lady to give her some help and to see who this guy is,” Faid told the Queens/Astoria Post.

“He was going really fast, like mad fast.”

Fais said he immediately called 911. The woman was then taken to Elmhurst General Hospital in stable condition with abrasions to her legs and body pains, police said.

“She was in bad condition when I saw her, I hope she survives,” Faid said.

 

Seconds before the Mercedes hit the store, another video clip shows a second woman getting out of the way of the Mercedes as it speeds down the sidewalk.

Faid said police in unmarked cars had been chasing the Mercedes before it collided with the store, which has been in Astoria for around 50 years.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey Garcia from the Bronx, was picked up in the vehicle by cops in Woodside on the corner of 31st Avenue and 57th Street, police said.

Garcia was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms and a large quantity of drugs when he was apprehended, police said.

He has been charged with criminal possession of drugs and weapons, as well as reckless endangerment.

Smashed plexiglass, poles and fruit strewed across the sidewalk. (Photo provided by Ahmad Faid)

Meanwhile, Garcia left behind a trail of destruction outside the store.

Photos provided by Faid show smashed plexiglass, poles and fruit strewn across the sidewalk. Faid said the awning was also damaged.

He said the repairs will cost several hundred dollars at least, but he said his main concern is the woman’s wellbeing.

“We have a lot of damage but we just hope the lady is fine,” Faid said.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘Where do we go now?’ Michaels set to close its doors in Fresh Meadows next month

The Michaels located at 187-04 Horace Harding Expwy. in Fresh Meadows will be permanently closing its doors on Feb. 23. The announcement that Michaels will be leaving the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center has led to an outpouring of reactions from many community members.

“We know this is disappointing to our customers in Queens, but we hope to continue to serve them at our other locations in New York City or online at Michaels.com,” a spokesperson for Michaels said in a statement to Patch.com.

Read More
0
Queens senator holds Lunar New Year celebration at Tangram in Flushing

Hundreds of revelers joined state Senator John Liu for a Lunar New Year celebration Friday night at Tangram in Downtown Flushing. The event featured free food from 25 local restaurants, as well as musical and cultural performances and giveaways.

Liu was joined at the event by several local leaders, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, Councilwomen Sandra Ung and Linda Lee and many more. Many of the leaders spoke about the importance of this celebration to the Queens community as they celebrated the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Read More
0
These Queens eateries are participating in the upcoming NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week is underway, so nix that skillet and bring family and friends to your favorite neighborhood spot, or get inspired and break bread somewhere new and different. During this special citywide culinary event, food-lovers will enjoy curated menus and prix-fixe prices that are easy on the wallet.

Bookings began on Jan. 17 and are available until Feb. 12, and you can reserve a table at 30 participating Queens restaurants, along with hundreds more across the five boroughs.

Read More
0
Man dies in East Elmhurst house fire that left 10 others injured: FDNY

A man was killed in a fire that broke out inside an East Elmhurst home that also left 10 others injured late Friday night, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call regarding the two-alarm fire that broke out just after 11 p.m. in a three-story residential home at 24-37 89th St. on Friday, Jan. 20. FDNY sent 25 units consisting of 106 firefighters and EMS workers to the scene. Additionally, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene.

Read More
0
Load More Articles