Weekly flower subscription in Western Queens supports small farms and builds community

Western Queens residents can bring home fresh, locally grown flowers each week through Queens Perennial’s 2025 Flower CSA, now underway across the borough.

The community-supported agriculture program, launched in 2020, offers weekly or biweekly flower pickups at participating local shops while supporting Luna Family Farm, a farmer-of-color-owned and operated farm in Central New Jersey.

Founded by Astoria resident Helen Ho, Queens Perennial aims to connect neighbors through fresh blooms while uplifting BIPOC farmers, who remain underrepresented in agriculture nationwide.

Subscribers who sign up for the 29-week season—or a 10-week special—can pick up hand-tied bouquets at shops in Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and other locations across Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

“Our partnership is just with the Luna Family Farm for a couple of reasons,” said Ho. “For one, they’re so sweet and nice, and we love working with them. Second, I think there are a lot of farm workers of color, but there aren’t a lot of farm owners of color. I think that’s something to highlight: who gets to own property and have a business? It’s a great question for us to look at and ask ourselves, especially when we’re buying local.”

The Flower CSA was inspired by Ho’s desire during the COVID-19 pandemic to find safe ways for community members to stay connected. What started as a small gathering has blossomed into a seasonal tradition, with dozens of subscribers supporting local agriculture while building neighborhood bonds.

Subscribers not only receive vibrant seasonal flowers each week but also have the opportunity to meet neighbors and local business owners and learn more about the farms behind the blooms.

“The primary reason people get flowers is just because they like them, so I think it’s great for all flower lovers,” said Ho. “The sneaky reason I would love for people to join is to get to know their neighbors, other folks in the area, and the store owners to build community. Especially now, since our federal government seems to be in flux, and many of our futures seem uncertain. During the pandemic, a lot of us started to look into our neighborhoods for community with mutual aid and other things, but now is another good time to start.”

Queens Perennial works with distribution partners such as Lockwood, Greats of Craft LIC, Astor Apiaries Honey House, and Lockwood Sunnyside in Queens, as well as several shops in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Subscribers can customize their pickup schedule, with flexible options available for those traveling during the season.

“I think community building is a really big thing,” said Ho. “There are so many wonderful people that I talk to and keep in touch with. Some of them have moved away or out of the country, and we’ve visited each other, so this is a great way to have people that you get to know in your neighborhood and make friends that you get to have for life.”

For more information or to sign up for Queens Perennial’s 2025 Flower CSA, visit their website.