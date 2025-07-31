Western Queens’ best bars to catch the U.S. Open

July 31, 2025 By Jessica Militello

As the U.S Open descends upon Queens, the spotlight is on the World’s Most Diverse borough and all of the cuisine, events, and go-to places that the borough has to offer. If you can’t grab a seat in the center of the action at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, there’s no need to fret-Western Queens is filled with incredible sports bars and venues where you can still get your tennis fix.

From multi-floor sports bars to low-key venues, there’s no shortage of places to visit. From spaces in Astoria to Long Island City, here is a list of local bars to get your fix this year for all things tennis for this year’s U.S Open.

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: murphysbarastoria

Murphy’s Bar is an expansive bar and restaurant with plenty of TVs throughout the space, giving every seat the perfect view to watch the game. The bar has an assortment of delicious food, from hearty cheeseburgers to small bites like wings. With plenty of drafts on tap and drink specials, the bar is the perfect place to settle in and enjoy an afternoon of sports.

Sweet Spot

22-72 31st St., Astoria

718-777-7475

sweetspotastoria.com

Instagram: sweetspotastoria

Sweet Spot is a multi-floor sports bar with over 40 TVs throughout the space. The popular sports bar is a go-to for every sport, from basketball and soccer to MMA, and more. The venue has dishes for every appetite, including fish tacos, wings, a sampler platter, and more.

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Rivercrest is a popular local space that hosts a list of events, watch parties, trivia, and more. The bar and restaurant serves comfort food like wings, Wagyu beef sliders, nachos, and other hearty dishes, along with an array of draft beers, cocktails and drink specials.

Parlay Astoria

36-08 30th Ave., Astoria

917-420-1854

parlayastoria.com

Instagram: @parlayastoria

Parlay is a sleek and vibrant bar that regularly hosts watch parties and shows major sports events. The bar has a diverse menu with something for everyone, from dumplings to fresh guacamole, burgers, grilled skirt steak, and more. With TVs throughout the entire space, the venue is a great place to meet with friends or watch a game right in the neighborhood.

Bar 43

43-06 43rd St. Sunnyside

718-361-3090

bar43.com

Instagram: @bar43ny

Bar 43 is a neighborhood gem that provides a perfect venue for watching sporting events. The bar has a range of food choices, from starters like pretzel bites and homemade mozzarella sticks to burgers and sandwiches and main dishes like penne ala vodka and sizzling fajitas. Plenty of TVs surround the entire space, making it a great local place to check out.

Jack’s Fire Dept.

39-46 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

718-784-9090

jacksfiredepartment.com

Instagram: @jacksfiredept

Jack’s Fire Dept. is a popular local bar which serves food like loaded nachos, burgers, loaded nachos, and other hearty dishes. The bar has a range of seasonal cocktails, draft beers, and a beer garden with TVs indoors and outdoors.

Alewife Brewing

41-11 39th St., Sunnyside

347-808-0484

alewife.beer

Instagram: @alewifebrewing

Alewife Brewing is a brewery and tap room that offers a wide range of craft beer and small bites like fresh pretzels, as well as food trucks right outside with a range of delicious food. The expansive space regularly hosts watch parties, and the venue has arcade games and a fun, laid-back atmosphere to spend the afternoon.

First Stop Bar and Grill

27-08 Queens Plaza S., LIC

718-309-6878

firststopbar.com

Instagram: @firststopbar

First Stop Bar and Grill is a cozy bar with wide-screen TVs, beers, IPAs, and other specialty cocktails. The venue serves small plates like wings, homemade empanadas, taquitos, and more and offers a low-key place to get together with friends and watch sports.