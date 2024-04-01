You are reading

Wheelchair-bound Woodside man charged with attempted murder for unprovoked stabbing spree: DA

A Woodside man was arraigned Friday in Queens Supreme Court on attempted murder and other crimes for his random stabbing spree that left three neighbors wounded. Screenshot via CitizenApp

Apr. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Woodside man is facing up to 65 years in prison for launching a random knife attack on three of his neighbors, including a 69-year-old woman, from his wheelchair on the afternoon of March 16.

Kareem Phillips, 31, of 54th Street, was indicted and arraigned Friday in Queens Supreme Court on an 11-count indictment charging him with two counts of attempted murder and other crimes.

According to the charges, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, Phillips maneuvered his wheelchair to position himself behind a 56-year-old man who was exiting his parked car in front of an apartment building located at 31-21 54th St.

Phillips allegedly stabbed the victim in the back and as the 56-year-old turned, he saw Phillips holding a knife and ran away. Phillips pursued him, but the wounded man was able to make it to a friend’s building nearby, and the friend called 911. Officers from the 114th Precinct in Astoria rushed to the scene where they found the injured man who required stitches for his wounds.

About 10 minutes after the initial attack, Phillips allegedly encountered a 46-year-old woman as she jogged past him, and he gave chase in his wheelchair and slashed her in the arm with the knife causing a laceration. She later walked into the 114th Precinct to report the assault and received stitches for her wound.

At approximately 12:31 p.m., Phillips started to follow a third victim, a 69-year-old woman, as she crossed the street at 31st Avenue and 54th Street. Phillips, according to authorities, grabbed the woman’s arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once she was down, Phillips punched her in the face, then stabbed her in the face and stomach with the knife. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Police arriving at the intersection saw Phillips swinging two kitchen knives. He threw one of them at officers who observed that the blade was covered in what appeared to be blood.

“Within the span of just a few minutes, the defendant is alleged to have attacked three people and could have taken their lives,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “These attacks were unprovoked. We are grateful for the swift response from the NYPD in preventing further injuries.”

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Phillips was also charged with multiple counts of assault and weapons possession. Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephen Knopf ordered Phillips to return to court on April 25 and he faces up to 65 years imprisonment if convicted.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens grand jury indicts two in fatal shooting of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Far Rockaway: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones in connection to the fatal shooting of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Far Rockaway last week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday.

Rivera was indicted for first-degree murder for the homicide and first-degree attempted murder for attempting to fire his weapon at an NYPD sergeant at the scene. Both defendants were indicted on charges of criminal possession of a weapon after a second firearm was found in the car.

Read More
0
JFK taxi dispatchers charged in bribery scheme for line-cutting privileges: DA

Nine taxi dispatchers at JFK Airport were arraigned Monday in Queens Criminal Court on bribery charges for taking cash in exchange for letting drivers pick up passengers at terminals without waiting in line with fellow cabbies in chronically long lines at the central taxi dispatch holding lot.

The defendants were arraigned on a complaint charging them with second-degree commercial bribe receiving, official misconduct, and receiving unlawful gratuities. Four of the defendants are accused of taking more than $1,000 in bribes and are charged with first-degree commercial bribe receiving, which is a felony.

Read More
0
Op-ed: Why we need Local Law 97 now

Apr. 1, 2024 By Mark Laster and Denise Patel

On Jan. 1, 2024, Local Law 97, New York City’s “Green New Deal” for buildings officially went into effect five years after it was passed. It is nicknamed the “Green New Deal” for buildings because if it is fully implemented and enforced, the law will create thousands of jobs across the city while reducing climate pollution from the city’s dirtiest sector – buildings. Local Law 97 aims to gradually reduce climate pollution from large buildings over 25,000 square feet through 2050. It sets a new, lower benchmark for emissions every five years until every building reaches net zero. Buildings can achieve these benchmarks in many ways and will be fined if they do not.

Read More
0
Load More Articles