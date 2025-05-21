You are reading

Where to watch the Knicks in Western Queens during the Eastern Conference Finals

Rivercrest showing support for the NY Knicks. Photo credit: Rivercrest.

May 21, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Queens is turning blue and orange as the New York Knicks head into the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in nearly 25 years. From packed watch parties to social media buzz and team jerseys flooding the streets, excitement is in full swing across the city.

If you’re in Western Queens and looking to join the fun, here’s a curated list of bars and lounges hosting Knicks watch parties — with everything from outdoor screens to food and drink specials.

Rivercrest – Astoria

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria | 347-808-7887 | Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Rivercrest is the kind of neighborhood sports bar that turns into Madison Square Garden on game night. With a spacious setup and wall-to-wall TVs, it’s the place to celebrate every Knicks run — and groan together when the refs blow a call. The menu hits hard with burgers, tacos, and weekly food and drink specials that’ll keep you fueled through overtime.

Pig Beach has an expansive outdoor space for watch parties. Photo credit: Pig Beach.

Pig Beach BBQ – Astoria

35-37 36th St., Astoria | 718-362-6111 | Instagram: @pigbeachqueens

With a sprawling outdoor beer garden and massive screen setup, Pig Beach is a slam dunk for watch parties. This barbecue joint is built for big moments — perfect for cheering the Knicks through every quarter with a cold drink in one hand and saucy ribs in the other. Whether it’s a sunny day game or a tense nighttime tip-off, the vibe is always on point.

Sweet Spot is a multi-level venue, perfect for watching games. Photo credit: Sweet Spot.

Sweet Spot – Astoria

22-72 31st Ave., Astoria | 718-777-7475 | Instagram: @sweetspotastoria

With 43 TVs across multiple levels, Sweet Spot lives up to its name as a go-to for sports fans. This bar is made for game day — expect energy, noise, and a menu stacked with shareable plates like wings, sliders, and lobster mac and cheese. It’s the kind of place where a Julius Randle dunk gets a standing ovation from every table.

Parlay is a cozy space in the Astoria area for watching games. Photo credit: Parlay.

Parlay – Astoria

36-08 30th Ave., Astoria | 917-420-1854 | Instagram: @parlayastoria

Parlay brings cozy, neighborhood charm with a side of Knicks fandom. With TVs all around and a solid cocktail program, it’s perfect for those who want to watch the game in a chill but spirited environment. Comfort food favorites like dumplings, loaded fries, and mac and cheese will help ease the nerves during tight 4th quarters.

The Lowery has delicious food and drink to enjoy while watching the Knicks. Photo credit: The Lowery.

The Lowery – Sunnyside

43-02 43rd Ave., Sunnyside | 929-208-0054 | Instagram: @thelowerybar

If you’re looking for a polished space with real basketball energy, The Lowery has you covered. Grab a craft beer and dig into elevated bar fare — like their signature giant pretzel with beer cheese — while keeping your eyes glued to the game. Happy hour deals and a friendly crowd make it a strong contender for your go-to playoff headquarters.

Alewife has seasonal brews and tons of TVs to watch the latest sports. Photo credit: Alewife Brewing.

Alewife Brewing – Sunnyside

41-11 39th St., Sunnyside | 347-808-0484 | Instagram: @alewifebrewing

Alewife is a fan-favorite spot with an industrial indoor space and laid-back outdoor patio perfect for summer game nights. The brewery’s TVs and sound system ensure you never miss a big shot, and their rotating tap list of seasonal and small-batch brews is a great match for tense playoff moments. Expect Knicks fans, cheers, and beer.

Jungly is offering 50% off appetizers and happy hour all night at their Knicks watch parties. Photo credit: Jungly.

Jungly – Long Island City

12-23 Jackson Ave., LIC | 718-440-9456 | Instagram: @jungly.nyc

Jungly is throwing down weekly Knicks watch parties with serious flair. Enjoy 50% off appetizers, all-night happy hour — because celebrations should go beyond the final buzzer. Grab your crew, order the bao buns and Jungly wings, and get ready for the full playoff party experience.

Dive Bar has great food and drink to enjoy while watching games. Photo credit: Dive Bar LIC.

Divebar LIC – Long Island City

33-10 36th Ave., LIC | 718-304-8154 | Instagram: @divebarlic

Divebar LIC blends nightlife vibes with game-time energy. From cocktails and hookah to loaded burgers and crispy wings, this spot is ideal for fans who want their Knicks action served with a side of upbeat ambiance. Catch happy hour from 5–8 p.m. and settle in for a playoff night with a crowd that brings the noise.

Upcoming Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

  • Game 1 (Home): Wed., May 21 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 2 (Home): Fri., May 23 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 3 (Away): Sun., May 25 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 4 (Away): Tues., May 27 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 5 (Home): Thurs., May 29 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 6 (Away): Sat., May 31 – 8 p.m.

  • Game 7 (Home): Mon., June 2 – 8 p.m.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just jumping on the bandwagon, grab your Knicks gear and cheer on our team at these top local hangouts across Western Queens.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens students advance in Minecraft esports competition ahead of NYC’s first-ever Video Game Festival

May. 21, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

More than 270 students from across Queens gathered at Thomas Edison High School in Jamaica, on Saturday, May 5, to compete in the 2025 Minecraft Education Battle of the Boroughs semi-finals — a key event leading up to the City of New York’s first-ever Video Game Festival later this month, presented by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. 

Read More
0
Woodhaven man charged with abducting and assaulting 11-year-old girl in Forest Park: NYPD

A Woodhaven man is accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl as she rode her bike in Forest Park on Monday evening and then dragging her into a wooded area near Victory Field, where he groped and assaulted her before her father intervened and chased him away.

Teddy Moussignac, 44, of 102nd Street, was arraigned Wednesday morning in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault and other related crimes.

Read More
0
Load More Articles