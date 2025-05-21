Where to watch the Knicks in Western Queens during the Eastern Conference Finals

May 21, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Queens is turning blue and orange as the New York Knicks head into the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in nearly 25 years. From packed watch parties to social media buzz and team jerseys flooding the streets, excitement is in full swing across the city.

If you’re in Western Queens and looking to join the fun, here’s a curated list of bars and lounges hosting Knicks watch parties — with everything from outdoor screens to food and drink specials.

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria | 347-808-7887 | Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Rivercrest is the kind of neighborhood sports bar that turns into Madison Square Garden on game night. With a spacious setup and wall-to-wall TVs, it’s the place to celebrate every Knicks run — and groan together when the refs blow a call. The menu hits hard with burgers, tacos, and weekly food and drink specials that’ll keep you fueled through overtime.

35-37 36th St., Astoria | 718-362-6111 | Instagram: @pigbeachqueens

With a sprawling outdoor beer garden and massive screen setup, Pig Beach is a slam dunk for watch parties. This barbecue joint is built for big moments — perfect for cheering the Knicks through every quarter with a cold drink in one hand and saucy ribs in the other. Whether it’s a sunny day game or a tense nighttime tip-off, the vibe is always on point.

22-72 31st Ave., Astoria | 718-777-7475 | Instagram: @sweetspotastoria

With 43 TVs across multiple levels, Sweet Spot lives up to its name as a go-to for sports fans. This bar is made for game day — expect energy, noise, and a menu stacked with shareable plates like wings, sliders, and lobster mac and cheese. It’s the kind of place where a Julius Randle dunk gets a standing ovation from every table.

36-08 30th Ave., Astoria | 917-420-1854 | Instagram: @parlayastoria

Parlay brings cozy, neighborhood charm with a side of Knicks fandom. With TVs all around and a solid cocktail program, it’s perfect for those who want to watch the game in a chill but spirited environment. Comfort food favorites like dumplings, loaded fries, and mac and cheese will help ease the nerves during tight 4th quarters.

43-02 43rd Ave., Sunnyside | 929-208-0054 | Instagram: @thelowerybar

If you’re looking for a polished space with real basketball energy, The Lowery has you covered. Grab a craft beer and dig into elevated bar fare — like their signature giant pretzel with beer cheese — while keeping your eyes glued to the game. Happy hour deals and a friendly crowd make it a strong contender for your go-to playoff headquarters.

41-11 39th St., Sunnyside | 347-808-0484 | Instagram: @alewifebrewing

Alewife is a fan-favorite spot with an industrial indoor space and laid-back outdoor patio perfect for summer game nights. The brewery’s TVs and sound system ensure you never miss a big shot, and their rotating tap list of seasonal and small-batch brews is a great match for tense playoff moments. Expect Knicks fans, cheers, and beer.

12-23 Jackson Ave., LIC | 718-440-9456 | Instagram: @jungly.nyc

Jungly is throwing down weekly Knicks watch parties with serious flair. Enjoy 50% off appetizers, all-night happy hour — because celebrations should go beyond the final buzzer. Grab your crew, order the bao buns and Jungly wings, and get ready for the full playoff party experience.

33-10 36th Ave., LIC | 718-304-8154 | Instagram: @divebarlic

Divebar LIC blends nightlife vibes with game-time energy. From cocktails and hookah to loaded burgers and crispy wings, this spot is ideal for fans who want their Knicks action served with a side of upbeat ambiance. Catch happy hour from 5–8 p.m. and settle in for a playoff night with a crowd that brings the noise.

Upcoming Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1 (Home): Wed., May 21 – 8 p.m.

Game 2 (Home): Fri., May 23 – 8 p.m.

Game 3 (Away): Sun., May 25 – 8 p.m.

Game 4 (Away): Tues., May 27 – 8 p.m.

Game 5 (Home): Thurs., May 29 – 8 p.m.

Game 6 (Away): Sat., May 31 – 8 p.m.

Game 7 (Home): Mon., June 2 – 8 p.m.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just jumping on the bandwagon, grab your Knicks gear and cheer on our team at these top local hangouts across Western Queens.