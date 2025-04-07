Wienermobile makes pit stop in Woodside with viral hot dog bowl

April 7, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

A 27-foot hot dog rolled into Queens — and no, it wasn’t a dream.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Woodside on Friday, April 4, and parked outside The Dugout Sports Bar on 61st Street, just south of Roosevelt Avenue — perfectly timed with the New York Mets’ home opener.

The 27-foot-long frankfurter on wheels made a flavorful pit stop to hand out free “Wienie Bowls” — plastic Mets helmets overflowing with 12 mini hot dogs. The over-the-top snack started as a viral April Fools’ Day prank earlier in the week, when images of the bowl began circulating online. Fans thought it was a joke — until Oscar Mayer made it real.

Local business owners embraced the moment. The Dugout’s co-owners Michael and Sonia Reilly, along with their partner Joe Gargan, posed with the Wienermobile and helped celebrate the unexpected pop-up event, which turned their bar into a pregame hotspot.

Bridget Berens and Cooper Albert — better known by their Hotdogger names BBQ Bridget and Coop Dawg — enthusiastically handed out Wienie Bowls to eager Mets fans and curious neighbors. Decked out in Oscar Mayer swag, they added plenty of sizzle to the afternoon.

Inside the Wienermobile, Reilly received a behind-the-scenes look at the rolling hot dog’s quirky controls, bun-colored seats, and ketchup-and-mustard décor — a surreal but memorable ride.

Among those enjoying the treats was Kai Rui Zhang, joined by his companion Ling. The duo grinned as they tucked into their hot dog helmets, savoring the free snack and soaking up the fanfare.

The scene on 61st Street became a magnet for Mets fans en route to Citi Field. Some paused to grab a bite; others stayed for selfies and stories, soaking up the energy of this one-of-a-kind event.

First created in 1936 by Carl Mayer, nephew of Oscar Mayer’s founder, the Wienermobile has become an enduring symbol of Americana. Its retro charm still resonates nearly 90 years later, especially when it’s serving hot dogs from the curb.

As expected, Oscar Mayer came prepared — condiments were set up to let fans customize their mini dogs with ketchup, mustard, and relish. No detail was overlooked.

From above, the gathering resembled a block party, with families, friends, and foodies clustering around the Wienermobile.

The Woodside stop is part of a larger nationwide tour, with the Wienermobile recently spotted in Las Vegas, Albany, and Oklahoma City. Fans eager to catch it on its next stop can check khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile for updated routes.

“Honestly, this is the coolest thing I’ve seen all day,” said one fan, holding up a hot dog-stuffed Mets helmet. “Let’s go Mets — and let’s go Wienermobile.”