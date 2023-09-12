Woman, 78, pickpocketed while waiting for 7 train at Junction Boulevard subway station: NYPD

Sept. 12, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 78-year-old woman was pickpocketed inside the Junction Boulevard subway station last month and police from the 115th Precinct on Tuesday have released a photo of the alleged thief.

The victim was waiting for a 7 train inside the station, located above the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, at around 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, when she was approached from behind by the suspect, according to police.

The alleged pickpocket then plucked the senior’s cellphone from her bag and fled the scene, cops said.

Police on Tuesday, Sept. 12, released a photo of the man wanted for questioning.

He is described as having a medium complexion and medium build and is between 30 to 35 years of age. The alleged assailant was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark-colored pants, a red baseball hat, and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

There have been 564 reported incidents of grand larceny in the 115th Precinct this year, down 16.8% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.