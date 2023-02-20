You are reading

Woman arrested for slashing inside LIC homeless shelter: NYPD

A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman inside a homeless shelter in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City. (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A woman was arrested Saturday, Feb. 18, for allegedly stabbing another woman inside a homeless shelter in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City, according to authorities.

Breeana Smith, 26, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment after she allegedly stabbed and slashed the 35-year-old victim at around 8:40 a.m. inside Pam’s Palace Shelter, a women’s shelter located at 40-03 29th St., police said.

The victim suffered injuries to her hand and abdomen, according to authorities.

The stabbing occurred after the two women got into an argument, the nature of which is unclear, police said. The dispute then turned violent, leading to Smith stabbing and slashing the victim.

The victim was transported by EMS to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Smith was arrested at around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 18.

email the author: [email protected]
