Woman assaulted near Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on Saturday night: NYPD

Feb. 26, 2024 By Bill Parry

A woman was attacked by a stranger just off Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that a 32-year-old woman was assaulted in front of 37-64 90th St. at around 11:30 p.m. when she became embroiled in a verbal dispute with a man who pulled out a sharp object and slashed her across her hand and torso. The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect wanted for the assault on Sunday and described him as having a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with a blue and gray head covering.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 18, the 115th Precinct has reported 65 assaults so far in 2024, 4 more than the 61 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 6.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.