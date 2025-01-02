You are reading

Woman fatally struck in early morning collision with MTA bus in Astoria

Ditmars Blvd. and 31st St. Via Google Maps

Jan. 2 by Shane O’Brien

A woman has died after being struck by an MTA bus at the intersection of 31st Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria on Thursday morning.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was struck while crossing southbound on Ditmars Boulevard and 31st Street at approximately 8:06 a.m. and was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The bus driver, who had been traveling eastbound along Ditmars Boulevard, remained at the scene .

No arrests were made and investigations by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remain ongoing.

The MTA has not yet responded to a request for comment. This is a developing story.

