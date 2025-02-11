You are reading

Woman found dead at the Gotham Point complex on the Long Island City waterfront: NYPD

An NYPD Crime Scene Unit was parked at the Gotham Point development in Long Island City after a 59-year-old woman was found dead inside the south tower at 1-15 57th Avenue on Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Hunters Point South Waterfront News

Feb. 11, 2025 By Bill Parry

Residents of the Gotham Point development in the Hunters Point South section of Long Island City are on edge after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the South Tower on Monday afternoon.

Police from the 108th Precinct rushed to Gotham Point after a 911 call was received at 4:07 p.m. of a woman in need of medical attention at 1-15 57th Ave.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 59-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said Tuesday. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Gotham Point at 1-15 57th Ave. Via Google Maps

Residents reported hearing screaming and then seeing a heavy police presence on the 6th floor of the tower, and Crime Scene Investigators were seen taking photos of smashed windows on the 15th floor.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and her identity is pending proper family notification, according to an NYPD spokesperson, who added that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Silvercup Studios partners with local schools to foster next-generation filmmakers in Queens

Long before it was one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the nation, Long Island City was an industrial town along the polluted East River, where generations recall the only good smell emanated from the Gordon Baking Company producing the Silvercup brand of bread.

After it was shuttered in a bitter labor dispute in the mid-70s, nearby factory owner Harry Suna of Kew Gardens purchased the property at 42-25 21 St. in 1980, and his architect sons Stuart and Alan began drawing up the plans to repurpose the property into Silvercup Studios, which launched in 1983 and rapidly became one of New York City’s largest film and production facilities, with nearly a half million square feet of studio space and 19 sound stages.

Read More
0
Op-Ed | Taking the case to Albany for a stronger NYC

Feb. 11, 2025 By Mayor Eric Adams

Since day one of our administration, our mission has been to make New York City a safer, more affordable city that is the best place to raise a family. Last week, our team and I visited Albany to advocate for funding and legislation so that we can continue to fulfill that mission and keep delivering for working-class New Yorkers.

Read More
0
Load More Articles