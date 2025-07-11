Woman slashed in face during parking dispute outside Steinway Street hookah lounge: NYPD

The driver of the Q20A bus was traveling westbound on 57th Road just south of Kissena Corridor Park at 5:58 a.m. when he made a right turn onto Main Street, jumped the curb, and slammed into a light pole at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and Main Street, an MTA spokesman said. There were seven passengers on the bus when it crashed. They were transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with minor complaints of pain, according to the NYPD spokesman.

The driver remained at the scene, and the Q30 MTA bus had significant front-end damage. No criminality is suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD spokesman said.