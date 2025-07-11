You are reading

Woman slashed in face during parking dispute outside Steinway Street hookah lounge: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly slashed another woman in the face during an argument over parking in front of a Steinway Street hookah lounge in Astoria. NYPD

July 11, 2025 By Bill Parry Police from the 114th Precinct are looking for a woman who allegedly slashed another female during an argument over a parking spot in front of a hookah lounge on Steinway Street in Astoria during the early morning of Monday, July 7. The 23-year-old victim was standing in front of the After 8 Cafe Lounge at 25-87 Steinway St. when a stranger approached and started a verbal dispute over parking, police said Thursday. The beef escalated into violence when the aggressor allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the victim across her forehead. The assailant jumped into a gray BMW sedan that sped away northbound on Steinway Street toward Astoria Boulevard South and the Grand Central Parkway. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and treated for a laceration to her face. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Thursday and described her as having a dark complexion with long black hair. She wore a multi-colored blouse, a denim skirt, white sneakers, and a multi-colored head scarf. Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential. Through July 6, the 114th Precinct has reported 329 felony assaults so far in 2025, 17 more than the 312 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 5.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.
email the author: news@queenspost.com

