Woman sought for attacking shopper in a Corona discount store: NYPD

Oct. 25, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for a woman who punched out a man inside a Corona discount store in broad daylight earlier this month.

The attack occurred inside the commercial establishment at 37-76 Junction Blvd. just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the suspect began arguing with the 31-year-old victim.

The dispute escalated into violence when the alleged perpetrator punched the victim multiple times in his head, causing injuries, police said Wednesday. His assailant fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday and described her as having a dark complexion and heavy build. She wore a black jacket, green sweatpants, green and gray sneakers, a multi-colored hair cap and a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, the 115th Precinct has reported 520 felony assaults so far in 2024, 127 more than the 393 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 32.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.