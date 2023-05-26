You are reading

Woman sought for stabbing an N train rider in Dutch Kills during an unprovoked attack: NYPD

Cops are looking for this woman who allegedly attacked an N train rider as she stood on the northbound platform of the Dutch Kills subway station. (NYPD)

May 26, 2023 By Bill Parry

A woman was stabbed in broad daylight at the Dutch Kills subway station earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

The 23-year-old victim was waiting on a northbound N train platform at the 39th Avenue and 31st Street station at 10:05 a.m. on May 20 when she was approached by a woman who began to argue with her.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for her assailant, who allegedly grew irate and proceeded to spit in the victim’s face before grabbing her by the hair and pulling her to the platform. The suspect then brandished a sharp object and proceeded to puncture the victim’s right shoulder with it, police said. The attacker fled the station in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the wounded woman to Mount Sinai Queens in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo on May 25 that showed the suspect leaving the Dutch Kills station.

She is approximately 33 years old and has a dark complexion. She is believed to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue hooded winter jacket, a blue blouse under a yellow plaid shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

