Woman sought for attacking 7-year-old, threatening mother with knife in Long Island City subway

March 20, 2025 By Dean Moses

Detectives are on the hunt for the unhinged woman who assaulted a 7-year-old boy and threatened his mother with a knife in a Long Island City subway station last month.

According to police sources, the boy and his 37-year-old mother were accosted while waiting on the Jamaica-bound platform at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station on the F line at around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 23.

As the train pulled into the station, the pair approached the doors and waited to board — only to be confronted by the female suspect, who shoved the boy to the platform floor after disembarking the train.

“I will do it again,” the woman said before pushing the youngster’s face while he was still on the ground, according to police.

When the child’s mother confronted the suspect, authorities said, the crazed suspect then pulled out a knife. “I’ll cut you,” the suspect said before fleeing out of the station; she was last seen boarding a nearby Q100 bus.

The incident was reported to the 114th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20. EMS treated the boy at the scene for minor leg pain.

On March 19, the NYPD released images of the female suspect — who was last seen wearing eyeglasses, dark pants, and a red, blue, and white coat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.