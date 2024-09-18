You are reading

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Astoria last month remains hospitalized and in need of support

Shalon Samaroo, 41, remains hospitalized nearly a month after she was struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver in Astoria. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation continues. Her aunt has launched a fundraising campaign to support her. Photos courtesy of GoFundMe.

Sept. 18, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are still looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a 41-year-old woman during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 24.

The victim, Shalon Samaroo, was crossing the street at Broadway and Steinway Street at 2:20 a.m. when she was hit by the motorist who was speeding in a red Mercedes Benz sedan and drove away, leaving her lying in the crosswalk, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Samaroo to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition. She remains hospitalized with multiple serious injuries, including fractures to her spine, neck, leg and upper arm, according to her aunt, Betty Sawh, who launched a GoFundMe account to help her niece with mounting medical bills and no means of income during her recovery.

“Shalon’s situation is urgent,” Sawh wrote on the fundraising page. “We are asking for your generosity to help cover her medical expenses, rehabilitation and living costs as she embarks on a long journey to recovery. Your support can make a significant difference in her life during this incredibly challenging period.”

Her niece is wearing a halo neck brace and has difficulty feeding herself due to her injuries. The pain she experiences daily is a constant reminder of the challenges she faces. After undergoing emergency surgery for her leg injuries, which required the insertion of rods and screws, Samroo’s doctors are currently unable to address her upper arm fractures due to the severity of her spinal and neck injuries.

“As a single individual with her family living out of state and abroad, Shalon has recently put her life and career on hold as she focuses on her recovery,” Sawh wrote, adding that the hit-and-run driver had ghost plates, complicating the police investigation despite the presence of numerous surveillance cameras in the area.

“Thank you for considering a contribution to help Shalon regain her strength and independence,” Sawh concluded. “Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to supporting her through this difficult time.”

