Woman wanted for slashing two victims outside their Woodside home: NYPD

Sept. 28 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police in the 108th Precinct are looking for a female suspect who allegedly slashed a man and a woman outside their home in Woodside last month.

The suspect was sitting at the entrance of the victims’ residence, located in the vicinity of 37th Road and 69th Street, at around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 31, when they asked her to move, according to police. The request to move led to a verbal dispute between the assailant and the victims – both 53 years old — which soon turned violent, the NYPD said.

The suspect brandished an unknown object and used it to allegedly cut the male victim in the arm and the female victim in the chest, cops said.

The assailant then fled the scene on foot southbound on 70th Street. EMS arrived at the scene and treated the two victims for their injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on Wednesday, Sept. 27, released photos of the woman wanted for questioning.

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion and is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, police said. She has a tattoo on her right arm and is believed to be in her mid- to late-20s. She was last seen with her hair styled in a ponytail while wearing a white and gray colored T-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 176 felony assaults in the 108th Precinct so far this year through Sept. 24, up 6.7% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.