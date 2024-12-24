You are reading

Woodside deli sells $50K Powerball ticket just days before Christmas

Dec. 24, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

A Woodside resident has an extra reason to celebrate this holiday season after the New York Lottery announced a $50,000 third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at Mars Deli Inc., located at 44-06 48th Ave., for the Dec. 23 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the grand prize in Monday’s drawing. The jackpot for the Monday, Dec. 25, drawing is now an estimated $117 million, with a cash option of $53.4 million.

This latest Woodside win marks the borough’s continued lottery luck. Earlier this month, a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth $256M was sold in Flushing.

Winning Powerball numbers are selected from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn separately from a field of one to 26. Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery continues to be the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion to public schools in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, help is available at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or through the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).

 

