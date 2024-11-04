Woodside fruit vendor stabbed multiple times after dispute; suspect in custody: NYPD

Nov. 4, 2024 By Barbara Russo-Lennon

A popular fruit vendor in Woodside was stabbed multiple times Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a neighborhood fruit stand near the corner of 59th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the 35-year-old victim was involved in a “verbal dispute” with the suspect, a 47-year-old man, though it is unclear right now what the argument was about.

The war of words escalated, authorities said, when the suspect took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim throughout his body.

Officers from the 108th Precinct arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody for further questioning. Charges against the individual are pending the results of the ongoing probe.

Staff members from the office of Assembly member Steven Raga, who represents the district, were on site following the incident and shared a video of the scene with the Queens Post.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.