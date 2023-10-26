Woodside woman falls victim to deception as crook swipes her gold necklace in scam: NYPD

Oct. 26, 2023 By Bill Parry

A woman in Woodside fell victim to the old “switcheroo” scam while she was walking near the vicinity of 64th Street and 43rd Avenue on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The 65-year-old victim was strolling about a half block north of Queens Boulevard when she was approached by a stranger just before 4 p.m.

The woman pulling off the deception placed a cheap necklace around the victim’s neck while making a sales pitch and, while the victim was distracted, the suspect “swapped it out” by removing a gold necklace from her neck before jumping into a waiting car, an NYPD spokeswoman explained to Queens/Sunnyside Post.

The white vehicle, driven by an accomplice, sped away from the scene northbound on 64th Street towards Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

The victim was not harmed during the incident and the value of the gold necklace has not yet been determined, according to authorities.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for two suspects in the grand larceny investigation, the woman who allegedly stole the victim’s gold necklace and the driver of the getaway car.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the primary suspect and described her as having a light complexion.

She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue headscarf, navy blue T-shirt and black skirt.

The driver of the getaway car is also being sought but there was no description available, according to the NYPD.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 108th Precinct has reported 612 grand larcenies so far in 2023, 37 more than the 575 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 6.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.