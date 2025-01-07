Tanzanian acrobats to kick off Black History Month with East Elmhurst performance end of January

Jan. 7, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A high-energy celebration of African culture and acrobatics will kick off Black History Month in East Elmhurst at the end of January.

A troupe of Zuzu African Acrobats will take to the stage at the Lexington Center on Friday, Jan. 31, the eve of Black History Month, which runs from Feb. 1 until March 1.

The acrobats will perform at The Ralph and Ricky Lauren Performing Arts Center, located inside the Lexington Center at 25-26 75th St. in East Elmhurst.

The troupe, from Tanzania in East Africa, will treat audience members to the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa, featuring traditional acts such as human pyramids, dish spinning, drumming, stick balance and contortion.

The performance will also include chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balance, pole acts, hoop diving, and more, along with a mixture of dance and comedy, performed to live African music.

The interactive 90-minute show is suitable for all members of the family, with an additional performance taking place at 10:30 a.m. for deaf and hard-of-hearing students from The Lexington School for the Deaf, as well as for students from neighboring schools.

Each acrobat performing in next month’s event is a graduate of the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts, an internationally renowned school that produces artists who embody Africa’s artistic history.

The Zuzu African Acrobats have performed in more than 25 countries and rose to prominence in 2009 after their performance on “America’s Got Talent.”

Susan Agin, executive director of the Queens Culture & Arts Network (QCAN), said audience members would be amazed by the troupe’s high-energy performances next month.

“This group of multi-talented artists showcases artistry, strength, skill, teamwork, and pure joy sharing their rich ancient Tanzanian traditions,” Agin said in a statement.

Agin added that the performance marks the beginning of a series of cultural and celebrity-focused events produced by QCAN, which aims to provide Queens residents with access to the artistic programs they deserve.

Seth Bravin, interim CEO and superintendent of Lexington Center & School for the Deaf, said the performance caters to people of all ages, particularly the deaf students at the Lexington School.

“What a thrill for our students to experience this amazing program as a prelude to Black History Month. Lexington is happy to be able to participate in these fabulous and important community events, this one particularly well suited for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, hearing individuals and families,” Bravin said in a statement.

Tickets for the performance, produced by QCAN and partially sponsored by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, are available here for $25.