9-story housing project with 124 units proposed near Hallets Cove in Astoria

July 1, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 124 housing units on the vacant lot at 30-11 12th St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 91 feet tall and yield 94,474 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 761 square feet, the 124 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential units, the property will also have a rear yard 31 feet in length. There are multiple bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100, Q102 and Q103 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Van Alst Playground, the Hallets Cove Playground, the Queens Public Library at Astoria, Socrates Sculpture Park, Hallets Cove Beach and the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens.

The building applications were submitted by Samuel Teitelbaum of Palm Tree Consulting Inc. The applications list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record.

Since 30-11 12th St. is currently just a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be needed. An estimated completion date for the building’s construction has not yet been announced.