AANHPI Heritage Month celebration honors Queens’ diversity at Woodside school

June 2, 2025 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

A celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month brought dozens of community members, elected officials and advocates to P.S. 12 James B. Colgate in Woodside on Saturday, May 31, to recognize the contributions of Queens’ AANHPI communities.

The event, now in its third year, is hosted by Assembly Member Steven Raga, the first Filipino American elected to the New York State Legislature, in partnership with several local and citywide organizations. It honored more than a dozen individuals, small businesses, and nonprofits for their service to the neighborhood, city, and state.

“It’s always incredible to see the strength and vibrancy of our communities here in Woodside, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Maspeth,” said Raga. “We’re talking about Little Thailand, Little Manila, Bangladeshi, Bhutanese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Nepali—all under one roof. That’s the heart of Queens.”

Co-hosted by groups including the Asian American Federation, Asian Americans for Equality, MetroPlus Health, Korean American Family Service Center, and H.AAPI, the event emphasized community unity and cultural celebration. Other partners included the Indonesian Gastronomy Association, the American Red Cross and the Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development.

“Being together today is a powerful reminder that our strength lies in recognizing and celebrating our diversity, our rich traditions, and the mother languages we still speak,” said Assembly Member Claire Valdez, who participated in the ceremony.

The program also included performances, cultural showcases and remarks from leaders such as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst. Krishnan, who is of South Asian descent, has worked closely with Raga on immigrant and multicultural initiatives across their overlapping districts.

“It’s more important than ever to create spaces for people to celebrate who they are,” Williams said. “Events like this reflect what New York is all about—many cultures coming together in unity.”

State Senator John Liu, a longtime advocate for Asian American communities, also attended the celebration and praised Raga’s leadership in Albany. “It’s hard to believe he’s only in his third year in the Assembly because of the incredible impact he’s had—it feels like he’s been there for 50 years,” Liu said. “Having Steven in Albany is vital, especially as we push for legislation like requiring Asian American history in public schools. Ignorance leads to misunderstanding and hate, and events like today help ensure that people truly understand our communities.”

The celebration followed the second annual AAPI Legislative Summit in Albany, where Raga and members of the state’s AAPI Task Force convened with national organizations to discuss priorities ranging from health care and labor to education and curriculum reform.

“Whether it’s ensuring inclusive curriculum or supporting our community’s economic and health needs, we’re having these conversations as one community,” Raga said. “And we’re doing it to uplift all our neighbors, not just in Queens but across the entire state.”

P.S. 12, located at 42-00 72nd St. in Woodside, served as a fitting location for the celebration, nestled in one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country. Queens is home to more than 2.4 million residents and is widely recognized for its robust AANHPI population.

The event capped a month of citywide AANHPI celebrations across the borough and beyond, recognizing heritage, resilience and cultural pride.