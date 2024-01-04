Affordable housing lottery opens in Astoria, rents start at $2,400 a month

Jan. 4, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A total of five affordable housing one-bedroom units in a five-story residential building are now available, with monthly rents starting at $2,400.

Located at 21-27 30th Dr. in Astoria, the development features 14 units, with nine being market rate. A lottery is being held by the city for the five affordable units.

These units are meant for residents who earn 130% of the area median income (AMI), ranging from $86,126 to $165,230.

Amenities include an elevator, a washer, dryer and dishwasher in each unit, covered assigned parking spaces, bike storage lockers, air conditioning, patios and balconies, a terrace on the rooftop, security cameras, being pet-friendly and more.

In order to apply for these apartment units, prospective renters must meet the income and housing size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 25. For more information on the complex and to apply for housing, click here.