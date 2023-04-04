You are reading

AG James will not bring charges against off-duty cop who fatally shot an attacker in Woodside in 2021

Attorney General Letitia James will not bring charges against an NYPD cop who was off-duty when he was jumped outside LaBoom nightclub in Woodside and killed one of his attackers in 2021. (File photo by Mark Hallum)

April 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

Attorney General Letitia James announced on April 4 that she will not bring charges against an off-duty city cop who shot and killed 20-year-old Raymierik Lopez in 2021 outside the LaBoom nightclub in Woodside.

James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report of its investigation into the shooting that occurred in the early morning of Dec. 16, 2021.

According to the investigation, off-duty NYPD Lieutenant Nathan Yabukov — who was 44 years old at the time of the shooting and a 15-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to the 71st Precinct in Crown Heights, Brooklyn — was leaving the club on Northern Boulevard near 57th Street at around 3 a.m. and was sitting in the front seat of his Jaguar SUV waiting for a friend. Yabukov had his driver’s side door open within the parking lot of a Honda dealership across the intersection from the nightclub.

Another car pulled up next to Yabukov and Lopez and two other men in ski masks got out and approached Yabukov, according to the investigation. The assailants lunged at him and grabbed the gold chains he was wearing around his neck in an apparent robbery attempt. They exchanged gunfire and retreated. Lopez was shot in the chest and stomach and died at the scene as his accomplices fled the crime scene.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call of a shooting and found Yabukov lying in the parking lot bleeding from gunshot wounds to his body. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital Center. Officers found Lopez a half block west lying on a sidewalk next to a firearm. EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered two firearms including Yabukov’s service weapon. The two individuals who were with Lopez were apprehended within days of the shooting and are being prosecuted by the Queens district attorney’s office.

After a thorough investigation by the AG’s Department of Investigation, which included a review of security camera footage, witness interviews and crime scene analysis, OSI determined that just could not be disproved beyond a reasonable doubt at trial and thus criminal charges against the off-duty officer “were not warranted in this matter.”

Under New York’s justification law, a person may use deadly force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force by another. To convict a person of a crime when the defense of justification is raised at trial, the prosecution must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt. DOI interviewed Yabukov, who told them he “feared for his life” and believed he was going to be killed for his gold chains.

In this case, DOI determined that Yabukov was the victim of a robbery in progress and reasonably believed that his life was in danger. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that Yabukov was justified in his use of force, and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against him in this case.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway breaks ground on project to rebuild floor destroyed in 2021 fire

The executive team and nursing staff at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway on April 4 broke ground on a project that will rebuild the 11th floor that was completely destroyed during a devastating two-alarm fire on Sept. 10, 2021.

Staff on the floor had to be relocated to other areas of the hospital following the blaze and, a year-and-a-half later, plans are in motion to rebuild with a new, state-of-the-art patient floor.

Read More
0
‘It’s time for new leadership’: Republican candidate announces congressional campaign to challenge George Santos

As Queens/Long Island Congressman George Santos spent his morning at the Manhattan Courthouse to support former President Donald Trump on April 4, a Republican candidate announced his campaign to challenge Santos in the upcoming primary election. Former war veteran and J.P. Morgan Vice President Kellen Curry has registered to run against Santos in the 2024 Republican primary for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

— Kellen Curry (@kellen_curry) April 3, 2023

Read More
0
City Council blasts mayor’s latest round of 4% cuts across city agency budgets

City Council leadership quickly pushed back on Mayor Eric Adams’ latest fiscal belt-tightening measure on Tuesday, where he requested city agencies trim their budgets by an additional 4% in Fiscal Year 2024 and the outyears, saying the measure would “paralyze” city agencies and “harm” New Yorkers.

“Cutting city agencies’ budgets without regard for the impact it has on New Yorkers, the delivery of essential services, and our city’s economy, is not the depiction of fiscal responsibility,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Finance Chair Justin Brannan in a joint statement.

Read More
0
City announces beach closures in the Rockaways will continue this summer without impacting the boardwalk

The city announced that beach closures in the Rockaways will continue throughout the summer season, but it will be contained to a much smaller area than last year and will not impact concessions on the boardwalk, according to the city’s Parks Department.

NYC Parks and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) revealed that more than 70 blocks of oceanfront will be open to swimming seven days a week this season, but operations on the $336 million Atlantic Shorefront Resilience Project will temporarily close off beach access for 10-15 blocks from Beach 116th Street to Beach 143rd Street. Councilwoman Joann Ariola and NYC Parks administrator Eric Peterson briefed civic leaders on the upcoming summer plans at the Rockaway YMCA on Beach 73rd Street on Tuesday morning.

Read More
0
Hochul, legislative leaders extend budget deadline to April 10 as talks continue to stall on bail

After blowing past their April 1 deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers gave themselves until next Monday to reach a state budget deal, which has been primarily held up by stalled negotiations around making further changes to the state’s bail laws.

The extra time to negotiate was achieved by state Senate and Assembly leaders passing, and the governor signing, a budget extender bill on Monday that pushed the deadline for the Fiscal Year 2024 spending plan back to April 10. The legislation extends the current budget for another week to keep the state government funded and employees paid.

Read More
0
Gunman sought for opening fire on a group of people outside a Laurelton chicken joint: NYPD

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people in Laurelton and damaged a Merrick Boulevard chicken takeout joint instead.

The gunfire broke out on the night of Saturday, March 25, on a commercial strip near Francis Lewis Boulevard. Police say that at around 10:08 p.m., the gunman approached a group of people standing near Wings Station, located at 230-14 Merrick Blvd., pulled out a handgun and discharged it multiple times.

Read More
0
Cambria Heights woman comes out of retirement to work for the city under its Silver Stars program

As city agencies continue to struggle with chronic staffing shortages since the onset of the pandemic, many are turning to a work program for retired city employees to return to the workforce.

The city’s Department of the Aging launched its Silver Stars employment program last summer and the number of city agencies involved has expanded. Under the Silver Stars program, workers coming out of retirement can keep their pension and work part-time at a city agency, earning up to $35,000.

Read More
0
Load More Articles