Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Nabbed for Striking Pedestrian in Jackson Heights Last August: NYPD

Jan. 27, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver who mowed down a pedestrian in Jackson Heights last summer, leaving the victim in critical condition, according to authorities.

Alberto Santana, 22, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident and other crimes for allegedly plowing his Honda sedan into a 45-year-old man at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 76th Street on Aug. 16, according to police.

Santana, of White Plains in Westchester County, was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue at around 2 a.m. when he blew a red light and plowed into the victim, the NYPD said.

He then fled the scene in the Honda, according to police. The victim was hit while attempting to cross Roosevelt Avenue.

Responding police officers found the victim unconscious, lying on the roadway, with severe body trauma.

He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. Police were unable to provide an update on his condition on Friday morning.

Santana was also charged with reckless driving, driving without insurance and failure to obey a traffic device, police said.