Alterworks Studio opens expanded creative space in Long Island City

Alterworks opened its new, expanded space in LIC at the beginning of May. Photo credit: Alterworks Studio.

May 26, 2025 By Jessica Militello

After years of growth in Astoria, Alterworks Studio has officially relocated to a larger, light-filled venue in Long Island City, opening its doors to artists and community members with a grand gala on Saturday, May 3.

Now located at 40-20 22nd St., the expanded studio offers more space, equipment, and opportunities for emerging and established artists across disciplines. The move marks a new chapter for the artist-run space, which was founded in 2017 on 35th Avenue in Astoria by artist and educator Tina Stipanovic.

The front door of Alterworks’ new space. Photo credit: Alterworks Studio.

“We had outgrown our old space, and looking back on it, it’s amazing how much we accomplished and how many different art disciplines we managed to squeeze in there,” said Stipanovic. “At the end of the day, the space dictated the limits of what we could do, and that just wasn’t inspiring me anymore.”

The expanded studio’s textile space. Photo credit: Alterworks Studio.

The new facility features a ceramics studio, a 2D workspace for painters and printmakers, a darkroom for film photography, a wood shop, and an expanded gallery space that can now accommodate large-scale exhibitions and performances. It remains the only public darkroom in Queens.

Alterworks has been widely known for its ceramic offerings, but with the additional space, it is also introducing new programming in other disciplines. “Our linocut printing class was a huge success,” said Stipanovic. “We also held a workshop on how to make your own watercolors from everyday kitchen materials. We don’t do drink and draws or anything like that. The main focus of all our classes is skill-building for new students or practicing artists who want to expand their skill set.”

A new 2D workspace is now available at Alterworks. Photo credit: Alterworks Studio.

Current offerings include hand-building, painting, sculpture, and textile classes. Photography workshops are held in partnership with Back to the Lab, a community-based photo group that uses the darkroom for classes, meetings, and discussions.

Alterworks’ new gallery space launched with small works Supervised, an exhibition featuring the work of 89 artists, on view through the end of May. Between official exhibits, studio members and resident artists are invited to use the gallery space, which is also available for rental by outside artists. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.

Photo credit: Alterworks Studio.

“The gallery is much bigger than it was, so that certainly opens up a lot more options,” said Stipanovic. “We are still in the process of programming, but our plans include utilizing that space with a very active calendar.”

Founded as an open-access art and community center, Alterworks offers affordable workspaces and professional resources to nearly 70 practicing artists. Its mission remains rooted in fostering creativity, collaboration, and artistic growth across Queens.

“AlterWork Studios is a really special place,” said Stipanovic. “It’s a large, fully equipped communal artist workspace for sculptors, ceramicists, painters, woodworkers, photographers, screen printers, and fabric artists. I really can’t think of anything like it.”

For more information about upcoming classes, exhibitions, or artist opportunities, visit alterworkstudios.com or follow @alterworkstudios on Instagram.

 

