‘And Just Like That…’ Carrie Bradshaw caught in Astoria, giving small businesses a likely cameo

Aug. 28, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

Sarah Jessica Parker quietly made her way down 24th Avenue in Astoria while filming the third season of the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…” last Friday afternoon.

Few witnessed her iconic Carrie Bradshaw persona walking inside a local clothing store as crew members and drones filmed away. But the manager of Macoletta Brick Oven Pizza, just a couple storefronts down, gave everyone a glimpse by sharing the moment on the restaurant’s social media page.

The Instragam reel went viral, and the news of the neighborhood possibly having a cameo proved to be a delight for proud Astorians and longtime fans of the original show.

Andela Pejovic, who also recently became a co-owner of the pizza restaurant on the corner of 24th Ave. and 29th St., has been a fan of the show since her early life in Montenegro. Now having lived in NYC for three years, she says it’s surreal that the neighborhood she lives and works in could be featured on the popular show.

“It was super wild and crazy. We didn’t know that that’s gonna happen,” Pejovic told the Queens Post. “It was just wild to see her right next to our restaurant.”

After opening for business on Friday morning, she noticed a film crew had closed down the street outside. She recalled the signs banning parking on the street that went up days before, but they didn’t specify the name of the show.

But soon she spotted ‘And Just Like That’ splashed on the back of the directors’ chairs and hats. While containing her excitement, she captured SJP walking past the establishment on her phone.

The actual filming occurred inside Anoria Boutique, which sells women’s clothing inspired by the artistry of Mexican textiles. Vanessa Gonzalez, who sources both handmade artisan pieces and stocks brand-name items, opened the storefront in April 2021.

Gonzalez could not speak about the experience due to signing a non-disclosure agreement, but she looks forward to spilling everything once the show airs. The show’s producers likely contacted her in advance to coordinate filming inside the boutique.

While Pejovic said she couldn’t officially secure a filming appointment for the restaurant herself just yet, the moment was special. And she’s already seen an uptick in business.

“I’m a huge fan, so for me to see her in person, like in front of me, is something that I’m gonna probably remember for the rest of my life,” she shared outside the restaurant. “It was meant for me to be here at this exact moment.”

Her video ended up going viral and received over 75,000 views. A slew of calls and messages from companies and influencers seeking collaboration came in.

In the days after, several people visited the restaurant in person, sharing that they were inspired by their SJP fandom. They also noted that it was their first time stepping foot in Astoria.

The crew couldn’t share if the pizzeria’s signage or scenes filmed inside the boutique will make a cameo in the next season. But it wasn’t the first time the “And Just Like That” set came to Astoria.

Just last month, Parker and fellow cast members John Corbett and Cyntia Nixon were also captured filming outside of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School on 35th Ave. for what appeared to be a funeral scene.

But Pejovic is just thrilled that Astoria, which she thinks is hands down the best neighborhood in NYC, is getting the attention it deserves.

“I watched a few other shows where Astoria has shown up, and it made me super proud because I know that this place, this part of the Queens, deserves it,” added Pejovic. “People love to live here.”

An exact release date for season three has not been announced yet. Though Astorians can likely expect to see their neighborhood on screen sometime in 2025.