Woman sought in anti-Asian hate crime on R train near Queens Plaza: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for this woman who shouted anti-Asian slurs at an R train rider before kicking her multiple times in an unprovoked attack. NYPD

April 22, 2025 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Asian assault that occurred on board an R train in Long Island City on the night of Wednesday, April 16.

A 29-year-old woman was riding a northbound R train approaching Queens Plaza subway station just before 7 p.m. when an unidentified woman sat down across from her and started calling her racial slurs, police said Tuesday.

The assailant allegedly shouted, “You Chinese bitch,” according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. The stranger then kicked the victim multiple times in the legs before running off the train in an unknown direction.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 responded to the location and reported that the victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday and described her as having a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a red, black, and white hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

The attack is the first hate crime reported by the 108th Precinct so far this year after five were reported through April 20 last year, according to the latest CompStat report. The precinct also reported 24 transit crimes so far in 2025, double the dozen reported at the same point last year, an increase of 100%, according to CompStat.

