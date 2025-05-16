You are reading

Armed robber sought for slashing F train rider with box cutter at Queensbridge subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly slashing an F train rider with a box cutter at the Queensbridge subway station in Long Island City. NYPD

May 16, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked an F train rider at the 21st Street–Queensbridge subway station in Long Island City on the night of Saturday, May 10.

The 24-year-old victim was getting off a southbound F train at the station when a stranger pushed him onto the platform and started to argue with him.

The encounter escalated into violence when the perpetrator pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim in his right arm, causing him to drop his cell phone, police said Wednesday.

The assailant snatched the cell phone and ran out of the station onto 21st Street at 41st Avenue and fled in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect passing through the station turnstiles and described him as having a dark complexion with a slim build. He wore a dark ski cap, a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 11, the 114th Precinct has reported 53 robberies so far in 2025, 62 fewer than the 115 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 53.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 213 reported so far this year, 15 more than the 198 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 7.6%. Transit crimes are also up in the precinct, with 14 reported so far in 2025, five more than the nine reported at the same point last year, an increase of 27.3%, according to CompStat.

