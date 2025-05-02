ASPCA promotes free and low-cost vet care in Long Island City for National Pet Week

May 2, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

As National Pet Week begins across the country, the ASPCA is spotlighting its newest Community Veterinary Clinic in Long Island City as a model for increasing access to pet care in underserved neighborhoods.

The Queens clinic, which opened in September 2024 near Queens Plaza, is the third ASPCA-operated location in New York City, joining similar facilities in the Bronx and Brooklyn. Since its launch, the clinic has become a vital resource for pet owners in western Queens neighborhoods including Astoria, Sunnyside, Woodside and Jackson Heights, offering free and low-cost veterinary care to eligible families.

Services provided include wellness exams, vaccinations, treatment for minor illnesses and injuries and spay/neuter surgeries. The clinic also partners with local animal rescue groups, including the Animal Care Centers of NYC, to support homeless animals and reduce shelter overcrowding.

“National Pet Week is about celebrating the bond between people and their pets—but also recognizing that access to care is essential to keeping those families together,” an ASPCA spokesperson said. “This week, and every week, we want Queens pet owners to know that help is here.”

The clinic was established in response to the growing economic pressures facing many New Yorkers. In Queens, cost barriers to veterinary care often result in delayed treatment or, in some cases, the surrender of pets to overwhelmed shelters.

To address this need, the ASPCA’s clinics operate on a sliding scale or provide services entirely free of charge to qualified clients. The Long Island City facility is expected to serve thousands of animals each year, alleviating pressure on local shelters and improving community public health outcomes.

The ASPCA says its network of clinics across the city aims to reach tens of thousands of pet owners annually, ensuring that financial hardship does not prevent pets from receiving essential care.

During National Pet Week, the ASPCA is encouraging Queens residents to explore the available services and take proactive steps to keep their pets healthy and safe. To determine eligibility and make an appointment, click here.