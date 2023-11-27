Astoria CVS manager honored with prestigious award 

Nov. 22, 2023 By Rachel Butler

Astoria CVS Store Manager Xavier Gilbert was awarded the 2023 Paragon Award from CVS Health on Nov. 9 for for his dedication to the company and his customers.

Gilbert, who manages the CVS at 31-01 Ditmars Bvd. in Astoria, began his career journey with CVS when he started more than 13 years ago as a manager in training. He said that he attributes his success to his ability to overcome challenging situations on a daily basis.

Gilbert manages one of the busiest stores in his district and oversees a staff of 60 employees. Additionally, he has been involved with fundraising activities for the American Lung Association’s Lung Force campaign, hosted regional toy drives and supported local COVID-19 immunization clinics.

His colleague Ravi Harrichand spoke about Gilbert’s success and why he is so deserving of this award.

“Xavier always puts his team first. When new colleagues are hired, he takes the time to personally onboard them and put them on a path for development and success,” Harrichand said. “He makes all of his employees feel valued by connecting with them on a personal level and, in turn, that shines through in the quality experience this team delivers to each customer that walks through the door.”

Since receiving this award, which is given to employees who are committed to the company values and for their dedication to fulfilling the goals of CVS, Gilbert has been promoted to a district leader for CVS pharmacy.