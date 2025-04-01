Aviation High School honored with street co-naming in Sunnyside

April 1, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assembly Member Claire Valdez joined members of the Aviation High School community to celebrate the co-naming of “Aviation High School Boulevard” at the intersection of 36th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

Won, who wrote an official letter supporting the co-naming in May 2024, Richards and Valdez joined dozens of Aviation High School students, teachers and alumni at the intersection on Sunday afternoon to officially unveil the new street name.

The co-naming, which covers a stretch of 36th Street adjacent to the high school, is the result of widespread community support. Almost 400 students, teachers, alumni and community members submitted an application with support signatures in favor of the co-naming.

Advocates for the co-naming pointed to the vital role the school has played in training thousands of aviation maintenance technicians, engineers and a variety of mechanics and professionals since it opened its doors in 1936.

The school, which provides work-based learning opportunities, boasts full Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for the training of aircraft maintenance technicians.

Students who successfully complete the school’s technical programs are allowed to take the FAA certification examinations without further qualification, while the school is responsible for educating one out of every 10 students enrolled in a certified aviation maintenance program in the United States every year.

Won stated she was happy to introduce legislation supporting the co-naming of 36th Street, citing the school’s legacy as a Long Island City educational institution.

“Aviation High School has successfully trained generations of aviation professionals who are in high demand across the aviation industry, military, and collegiate world,” Won said in a statement.

Aviation High School Principal Steven Jackson described the co-naming as a “moment of pride” in the school’s 89-year history.

“We are honored to see Aviation High School’s name become a permanent part of our city and community,” Jackson said on Sunday. “This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication of our faculty, students, families, alumni, industry partners and supporters. It is a moment of pride for everyone who has been a part of our 89-year journey.”