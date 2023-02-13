Brother and sister who had been missing from Ravenswood Houses in Astoria found safe after three days: NYPD

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A pair of teenage siblings who had been missing from the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria for three days have been found safe, police announced Monday.

Darius Almonte, 15, and Marlin Almonte, 17, who are brother and sister, went missing at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, after leaving their home at the public housing complex at 35-35 21 St., according to police.

Police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in finding the pair after they failed to return home.

The NYPD told the Queens Post on Monday morning that the pair turned up safe and sound.

Police did not provide any further details pertaining to the incident.